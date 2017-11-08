Disney•Pixar Releases ‘Coco’ Final Trailer

EMERYVILLE (RADIO ALICE) – On Wednesday, Disney•Pixar released their final full length trailer for their upcoming animated film, Coco.

The trailer features the hit song “I’m Alive (Life Sounds Like)” from Bay Area musician Michael Franti & Spearhead and Jason Derulo’s “The Other Side.”

About ‘Coco’:

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.