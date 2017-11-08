Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Augmented Reality ‘Harry Potter’ Mobile Game Coming In 2018

Niantic, the people that brought us Pokémon GO, will be bringing the wizarding world to life via the AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Niantic confirmed that they have teamed up with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and WB Games to develop the new game.

They described the gaming experience as:

Players will learn spells, explore their real-world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies.

No additional details were shared by Niantic but expect more teases and information as we get closer to the 2018 release.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

