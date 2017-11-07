Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.07.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Sarah reads an e-mail from a listener in Thailand! Is there too much TV available? Diddy was just joking about his latest name change. Sia releases a nude to stop extortion plot. Bay Area Weather report for Tahoe. More people are living in RVs across the Bay Area. All fraternities and sororities were suspended from Florida State after a pledge dies.

7 – 8 AM: Paris Hilton was assaulted in a bathroom by Harvey Weinstein. Ben Affleck will donate all proceeds from Weinstein movies to charity. Marilyn Manson uses an AR-15 as a microphone stand during his concert in San Bernardino. Ozzy Osbourne will go on a farewell tour that extends into 2020. 60 Minutes did a full exposé on the Millennium Tower. A woman with cancer receives help from her ex-husband’s current wife. Men with curved wieners are at a greater risk of developing cancer!

8 – 9 AM: Guess which songs Pharrell Williams helped to co-write! George Clooney is unbothered. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready to move into their new home! Johnny Depp must sell 5 of his houses. The shooter in Texas has a history of domestic abuse and other violent crimes. Vinnie tells us a few Fast Facts. These are weird things we do but never talk about!

9 – 10 AM: We catch up on all of your texts from the morning!

