Chicago’s Famous Honey Butter Fried Chicken Doing 4 Day Pop-Up In The East Bay

Honey Butter Fried Chicken is teaming up with the delivery app Caviar for a special 4-day delivery-only pop-up in the East Bay.

From Thursday 11/9 to Sunday 11/12 you can get a taste of the award-winning fried chicken menu from 5 PM – 10 PM.

The menu is limited (no bone in chicken) but includes favorites like their signature fried chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, pimento mac n’ cheese, and waffle fries.

All the chicken is antibiotic-free, cage-free, humanely-raised and all other ingredients are locally sourced from sustainable methods.

 

