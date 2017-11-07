Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Hidden Valley Offers A Mini-Keg Just In Time For The Holidays

Filed Under: Christmas, Hidden Valley Ranch
(Hidden Valley)

If you really, really want to put Hidden Valley Ranch on everything then they have you covered.

For $50 you can score the Hidden Valley Ranch mini-keg that can be filled with up to 5 liters of ranch dressing (A standard keg is 15.5 gallons). It is 9.7 inches tall with a diameter of 6.3 inches and includes a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch!

So throw on your Carpe Hidden Valley Ranch t-shirt and pre-order your mini-keg today.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

