Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.06.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Diddy has changed his name yet again, moving forward, he shall be known as “Brotherly Love”. Lou Diamond Phillips and Fetty Wap were both arrested for separate DUI’s! Britney Spears sold a flower painting for charity. Amazon is looking to create a Lord of the Rings spinoff! A mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas killed 26 on Sunday. The 49ers are now 0-and-9 and the Raiders beat the Dolphins! Recreational weed will be taxed far harder than medicinal marijuana + We catch up on your texts.

7 – 8 AM: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey. Julianna Margulies accuse Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal of sexual harassment. Terry Crews finally names Adam Venit as the executive who groped him inappropriately. Jimmy Fallon lost his mom over the weekend. Lamar Odom collapsed in a club and blames it on “dehydration”. Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith offer Tyrese Gibson $5 million to stay off of the internet and assist in his legal fees. American Idol will return in March of 2018! Salesforce week will bring 100,000+ tourists to San Francisco! Homelessness on the West Coast has risen by 18% in recent years. Terminally ill 9-year old, Jacob Thompson just wants holiday cards for his last Christmas, AND Jacob loves penguins! Tips when travelling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

8 – 9 AM: These are the Top Albums in the country! Taylor Swift reportedly has 400,000 pre-orders for “Reputation”. The NY Marathon was this past weekend and an American woman won for the first time in four decades! A woman who flipped off the Presidential motorcade gets fired from her job. Anthony Weiner is set to begin his 21 month sentence for sexting with a minor. Tiffany & Co. has released their list of randomly expensive objects for the holiday season, including a $9,000 ball of silver yarn!

9 – 10 AM:

We read through all of your texts from the morning!

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!