Luther Burbank Center Opens Doors For Wine Country Fire Victims And First Responders

SANTA ROSA (RADIO ALICE) – On Monday, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts has announced a new program to help those affected by the recent Wine Country Fires and the first repsonders who risked life and limb to save a community.

The program “Pay What You Can” offers tickets to select shows at the venue during November to first responders and victims of the fire. It’s a way to reopen the doors of the Luther Burbank Center, welcoming the community back.

Shows participating in the program include Shopkins Live! Shop it Up on November 9th, Air Supply on the 11th, Imago Theatre’s La Belle on November 14th, Dwight Yoakam on the 26th, PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero on November 27 and Mannheim Steamroller the 29th.

“During these challenging times, we believe the Center provides a place for the community to come together, connect, find solace and experience the restorative power of a live performance—and we want that opportunity to be available to everyone.”

– Rick Nolin, President and CEO of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

“Pay What You Can” tickets are available in-person at the Luther Burbank Center Box Office in Santa Rosa. They’re also available over the phone at (707) 546-3600 and online at lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tickets are limited to 4 per show.



