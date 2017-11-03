Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Employee Deactivated Trump’s Twitter Account On Their Last Day With The Company

On their last day working at Twitter, a customer support employee reportedly deactivated the personal account of Donald Trump.

His Twitter account @realDonaldTrump was unavailable for 11 minutes due to the actions of the now former employee.

The social media company initially said the outage was due to human error but later released a statement saying the deactivation “was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

