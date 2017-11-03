Truckee Crowned The ‘Coolest Ski Town In North America’

According to the travel publication Matador Networks, Truckee, Califronia is the “coolest ski town” in North America for 2018.

Truckee is rad because it sits in the middle of more ski areas than anywhere else in the West, and yet has none of the glitz of places like Aspen or Jackson. There are more than half-dozen ski areas to choose from, including Donner, Northstar, Alpine Meadows, Mt. Rose, and — most notably — Squaw Valley. Squaw deserves special mention as host of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and home to crews of wilderness athletes such as the late Shane McConkey, who have pushed backcountry skiing and sky sports to a completely new level.

The only other California town that made the list was Mammoth Lakes at #8. Both notably beat out more famous spots like Whistler, British Columbia and Jackson, Wyoming.

