This Weekend Win ‘Wonder’ Movie Passes From Alice

This weekend on Alice … FALL BACK and win a 4-pack of passes to the San Francisco advance screening of WONDER at the Century 9 in the Westfield Shopping Centre. Starring Julie Roberts and Owen Wilson.

Winning is every hour from noon to 5 PM. When you hear the cue to call and win, be caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 to win.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

Opening In Theaters November 17