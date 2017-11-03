Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.03.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Estimated streaming numbers for Stranger Things are in! Sarah & Vinnie talk Survivor. Trump’s Twitter was deleted for a few minutes yesterday. OJ Simpson responds to Caitlyn Jenner. Prince Michael Jackson crashed his motorcycle. Oprah releases her “Favorite Things” lists! Apple stores have long lines for the brand new iPhone X and thieves stole 300+ iPhones in San Francisco. An analyst made a homophobic joke during the World Series broadcast. What your favorite occasions to drink?

7 – 8 AM: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are dating again! The first picture of Bryn & Anita’s baby Cameron is up on the Alice@97.3 Instagram! Cast from House of Cards is pushing more harassment allegations onto Kevin Spacey. Harvey Weinstein was seen with a traveling with a large pill case. There are 3 former and current Congresswomen who claim to have been sexually harassed during their careers. The Vegas shooter may have had massive gambling debts. Special Foods that consumers crave including the legendary McRib.

8 – 9 AM: Bay Area Sports Reports on the 49ers, Raiders, and Cal. Hooman breaks down the new albums. A professor has the key for Asking Women Out. People love Thanksgiving flavored ice cream.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

