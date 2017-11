Secret Show Podcast for November 1st, 2017

Scott Capurro joins the Secret Show before heading out on vacation. We get an update for a woman who followed Sarah’s advice to have a baby on her own. In amazing news, Bryn’s baby is here and healthy!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

