Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Josh Groban’s dog saved him from the attack in New York, House Of Cards cancels its production over the latest Kevin Spacey fiasco, and Andy Dick is accused of sexual harassment. Alec Baldwin calls out James Toback and Bryn ‘Face Times’ us from the hospital with updates on baby Cameron! The World Series continues and a woman contracts herpes after sampling makeup!

7-8am – Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner are the newest additions to the Hollywood Harassers list. Jimmy Kimmel has a week of guest host & performers! Michael Jackson tops the list of the 13 highest paid dead celebrities. Judge Judy continues to reign as the most watched court TV show and Adele turns down work. Vinnie and his family are going to see Aladdin this weekend! Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour this weekend! A judge sentenced one bad boyfriend to compliment his ex-girlfriend. A woman decided to wear blackface this Halloween and the internet lets her have it. 56 Proof Beer is illegal in 12 states!

8-9am – The Band Together Bay Area benefit concert is announced and we have your chance to win! Scott Capurro joins Sarah & Vinnie for the last time in 2017. A panicking fan in soothed by Harry Styles mid-concert. Updates on the attack in New York and “Fast Facts.” These are the best warm and cold cities in America. You can use search term in your phone’s photo roll for easier finding!

9-10am – We read your texts from the full morning!