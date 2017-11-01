Samuel Adams Releasing Limited Edition 56 Proof Beer That Is Illegal In 12 States

Samuel Adams has announced the tenth release of Samuel Adams Utopias. It is limited edition beer that the brewer calls “the most sought-after extreme barrel-aged beer”.

Utopias are being released in a limited 13,000 bottles at a cost of $199.

What makes this beer so special is that is not only 56 proof (28% ABV) but it a unique blend of hops and 60 varieties of malts, activated by special yeast (one generally reserved for champagne), and aged in a variety of barrel including Scandinavian Aquavit and Moscat barrels.

Sale of the beer is illegal in the following states due to its super high alcohol content:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Idaho

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Washington

It’s due out in early November and you could get your hands on it in California.

Samuel Adams says that the beer “is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness.”

