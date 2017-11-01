Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Harry Styles Slips on Tossed Kiwi During the song ‘Kiwi’

Maybe he should have called the song "Banana."
Filed Under: Harry Styles
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

In an act of audience participation, fans in England have been tossing kiwis onstage at Harry Styles shows when the former One Directioner he performs the song “Kiwi.” On Monday (Oct. 30), Styles slipped on one of the round green fruits during a concert at the Hammersmith Apollo and nearly fell.

Related: Harry Styles Reveals that He Named One Direction

“Quick thing,” he said after recovering his balance and composure. “As some of you may have seen, I may have slipped over on… There was an actual kiwi onstage and that was the culprit. There was a green — green, seedy mush on the floor. Oh, there’s another one. This could end up being a problem.”

Styles then restarted the song “Kiwi” without incident. The singer booked two dates at the venue as part of his UK tour for his eponymous debut solo album.

Check out the fan-shot photo and videos below:

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live