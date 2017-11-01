Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

BottleRock Hosting A Trio Of Napa Benefit Concerts

Filed Under: BottleRock Napa Valley, Counting Crows, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Train, Wine Country Wildfires

BottleRock has announced 3 up-coming BENEFIT CONCERTS to support North Bay fire relief efforts in our community.

Headliners are Train, Counting Crows, and Michael Franti and Spearhead!

napa franti BottleRock Hosting A Trio Of Napa Benefit ConcertsSaturday, November 18th
Robert Mondavi Winery
Michael Franti and Spearhead with special guest Vintage Trouble
Proceeds go to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

All concert attendees will receive a print copy of this custom poster art by Alexandra Fischer representing the community coming together to “rebuild the nest.”

Tickets November 2nd at 11 AM PST at bit.ly/BR17FrantiInfo.

napa crows BottleRock Hosting A Trio Of Napa Benefit ConcertsSaturday, November 18th
Green Music Center
Counting Crows with special guest Brett Dennen

All proceeds go to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund and NomaGives.

Tickets November 2nd at 9 AM PST at bit.ly/BR17CountingCrowsInfo

napa train BottleRock Hosting A Trio Of Napa Benefit ConcertsFriday, December 1st
JaM Cellars Ballroom
Train

Proceeds go to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

Tickets November 2nd at 11 AM PST at ticketweb.com.

