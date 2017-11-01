BottleRock Hosting A Trio Of Napa Benefit Concerts

BottleRock has announced 3 up-coming BENEFIT CONCERTS to support North Bay fire relief efforts in our community.

Headliners are Train, Counting Crows, and Michael Franti and Spearhead!

Saturday, November 18th

Robert Mondavi Winery

Michael Franti and Spearhead with special guest Vintage Trouble

Proceeds go to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

All concert attendees will receive a print copy of this custom poster art by Alexandra Fischer representing the community coming together to “rebuild the nest.”

Tickets November 2nd at 11 AM PST at bit.ly/BR17FrantiInfo.

Saturday, November 18th

Green Music Center

Counting Crows with special guest Brett Dennen

All proceeds go to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund and NomaGives.

Tickets November 2nd at 9 AM PST at bit.ly/BR17CountingCrowsInfo

Friday, December 1st

JaM Cellars Ballroom

Train

Proceeds go to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

Tickets November 2nd at 11 AM PST at ticketweb.com.