9 Restaurants To Enjoy For World Vegan Day

Today (11/1) is World Vegan Day and the Bay Area is one of the best places to celebrate the plant-based diet. From restaurants that offer diverse vegan and vegetarian options to ones that specialize in vegan cooking, The Bay has a lot of delicious meat-free option.
Here are a few of the best but if we missed your favorite share it in the comments!
Gracias Madre
2211 Mission St.
San Francisco, CA
gracias-madre.com
Gracias Madre is a San Francisco institution. They have been creating delicious vegan Mexican food with non-GMO ingredients for years.
Souley Vegan
301 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94607
www.souleyvegan.com/
Oakland’s Souley Vegan serves up some of your favorite Southern and Soul food with a vegan twist. Classics like fried okra, cornbread, gumbos, and more. All plant based.
VeggieGrill
1320 Locust St.
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
www.veggiegrill.com
Classic American fare with all veggie and vegan options.
The Butcher’s Son
1941 University Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94704
www.thebutchersveganson.com
The offers everything that you’d want in a classic Delicatessen and Bakery but vegan and vegetarian style.
Nourish Café
189 6th Avenue (near California)
San Francisco, CA 94118
1030 Hyde Street (near California)
San Francisco, CA 94109
www.nourishcafesf.com
Nourish Café is 100% plant-based and uses organic, whole foods and non-GMO ingredients to create delicious, wholesome and healthy foods. We use only natural sweeteners and minimal oils.
Flacos Authentic Vegetarian Comida
3031 Adeline St.
Berkeley, CA 94703
flacos.com
Flacos is “devoted to providing delicious, nutritious, and affordable food for those desiring a plant-based meal.”
Seed & Salt
2240 Chestnut Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
seedandsalt.com
Seed + Salt is Northern California chef-driven cuisine done clean – plant-based, organic, ethically & locally sourced, plus free of things that aren’t alwa, s good for you like gluten, dairy, refined sugar, trans fats, and GMOs.
Garden Fresh Vegetarian Restaurant
460 Ramona Street
Palo Alto, CA 94301
1245 West El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
www.gardenfresh.us
Vegan Chinese-inspired meals with mock meat and fresh vegetables.
Merit Vegan Cuisine
548 Lawrence Express Way
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
www.meritvegetarian.com
They offer Vietnamese, Indian, Chinese, Thai, and Japanese dishes.