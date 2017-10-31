Win Tickets To Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert From Sarah And Vinnie

Band Together Bay Area benefit concert featuring Dead & Company, Metallica, Dave Matthews, G Eazy, Raphael Saadiq, and Rancid is November 9 at AT&T Park. For more information visit bandtogetherbayarea.org.

WIN TICKETS FROM ALICE.

Listen weekdays (11/1 – 11/7) TO Sarah and Vinnie for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, caller 97 into the studio wins a pair of tickets to this amazing benefit concert.

The concert is underwritten by sponsors, with 100% of ticket sales going to an emergency relief fund established by Tipping Point Community.