Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.31.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Netflix cancels ‘House of Cards’ amid Kevin Spacey allegations, Corey Feldman vows to release names of Hollywood pedophiles during ‘Today’ show interview, wearing your Halloween costume to work, Patriots deal QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for 2018 draft pick, a couple avoids ‘Stranger Things’ spoilers by signing a contract, and what people think of you based on your costume!


Click here to download.

7-8am –Filmmaker and director Tony Montana is accusing the ‘House of Cards’ star of groping him, ‘Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton confirms he was turned away from U.S., how Harrison Ford “convinced” Mark Hamill to return to ‘Star Wars’, strawberry pizza, finding a random clown in your home, and a few fast facts!


Click here to download.

8-9am –The Weeknd and Selena Gomez broke up, Tiger Woods plans to return to golf, Dr. Phil skateboarder likely to sue over alleged injuries, the iPhone 10 will still recognize your face if it gets butt ugly, and wine and candy pairings!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live