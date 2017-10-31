Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.31.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Netflix cancels ‘House of Cards’ amid Kevin Spacey allegations, Corey Feldman vows to release names of Hollywood pedophiles during ‘Today’ show interview, wearing your Halloween costume to work, Patriots deal QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for 2018 draft pick, a couple avoids ‘Stranger Things’ spoilers by signing a contract, and what people think of you based on your costume!

7-8am –Filmmaker and director Tony Montana is accusing the ‘House of Cards’ star of groping him, ‘Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton confirms he was turned away from U.S., how Harrison Ford “convinced” Mark Hamill to return to ‘Star Wars’, strawberry pizza, finding a random clown in your home, and a few fast facts!

8-9am –The Weeknd and Selena Gomez broke up, Tiger Woods plans to return to golf, Dr. Phil skateboarder likely to sue over alleged injuries, the iPhone 10 will still recognize your face if it gets butt ugly, and wine and candy pairings!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

