Company Offers A Porcelain Pattern Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure

(Hot Toys)

Hot Toys has created a Star Wars collectible that harkens back to classic ancient Chinese porcelain stoneware.

The Porcelain Pattern Stormtrooper is from their Movie Masterpiece Series is about a foot tall and features over 30 points of articulation.

This very special Star Wars collectible: a sixth scale Stormtrooper figure is inspired by the highly regarded blue-and-white porcelain motif that originated centuries ago in China!

Expertly crafted based on the classic Stormtrooper armor, this figure boldly adopts the unique blue-and-white porcelain floral patterns with an Imperial twist on the masked soldier’s helmet and armor, blasters, interchangeable hands, and a specially designed figure stand!

You can get your very own at SideShowToy.com for $234.99.

star wars stromtrooper porcelain pattern version sixth scale hot toys 902907 08 Company Offers A Porcelain Pattern Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure

(Hot Toys via SIDESHOW)

star wars stromtrooper porcelain pattern version sixth scale hot toys 902907 18 Company Offers A Porcelain Pattern Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure

(Hot Toys via SIDESHOW)

star wars stromtrooper porcelain pattern version sixth scale hot toys 902907 16 Company Offers A Porcelain Pattern Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure

(Hot Toys via SIDESHOW)

star wars stromtrooper porcelain pattern version sixth scale hot toys 902907 19 Company Offers A Porcelain Pattern Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure

(Hot Toys via SIDESHOW)

porcelain pattern stormtrooper 2 Company Offers A Porcelain Pattern Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure

(Hot Toys via SIDESHOW)

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

