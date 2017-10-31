Neil Patrick Harris And Family Win At Halloween … Again

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka and their two children Gideon and Harper have coordinated their costumes for Halloween again.

NPH and family shared The Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities with Neil as ringmaster, David as a creepy clown, Gideon as the strong man, and Harper as the bearded lady.

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT



In past years, the foursome has rocked Batman, Peter Pan, Wizards Of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Star Wars, and classic Monster Movies.



Happy Halloween everyone! ❤️ A post shared by David Burtka's fan account (@davidburtka) on Oct 31, 2014 at 11:11pm PDT

One of the happiest and blessed family I've ever seen so far! 💋❤️ A post shared by David Burtka's fan account (@davidburtka) on Aug 15, 2014 at 8:30am PDT

Every Halloween I look forward to @ActuallyNPH and @Davidburtka's family photo, this year is just too cute pic.twitter.com/N5G710Vo — Jessica (@Jesssiiicaa) November 1, 2012

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away…. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Thanks for the photo, @busebekoz ☺️❤️ A post shared by David Burtka's fan account (@davidburtka) on Jun 12, 2014 at 8:45am PDT

📽🎞Hooray for Halloween!🎞📽#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

Our costumes for the Halloween carnival at the kids' preschool yesterday. But 10/31 will be frighteningly different..! @DavidBurtka came up with both themes/costumes. He's amazing. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 20, 2013 at 9:52am PDT

