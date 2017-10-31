Neil Patrick Harris And Family Win At Halloween … Again

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka and their two children Gideon and Harper have coordinated their costumes for Halloween again.
NPH and family shared The Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities with Neil as ringmaster, David as a creepy clown, Gideon as the strong man, and Harper as the bearded lady.
In past years, the foursome has rocked Batman, Peter Pan, Wizards Of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Star Wars, and classic Monster Movies.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.