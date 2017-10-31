Maroon 5 Debut New Song ‘Wait’

By Scott T. Sterling

With the band’s next album, Red Pill Blues, just days away from its Nov. 3 debut, Maroon 5 have revealed a new song from the set, “Wait.”

Related: Maroon 5 Share New Song ‘Whiskey’ with A$AP Rocky

The moody, mid-tempo ballad finds singer Adam Levine trying to salvage a failing relationship.

“Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?” he sings on the hook. “Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out? Just wait, can you call me please? ‘Cause I wanna be with you.”

“Wait” follows the release of “Whiskey” featuring and A$AP Rocky and “Help Me Out,” featuring Julia Michaels.