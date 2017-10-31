JAY-Z and Beyonce Are Once Again King and Queen of Halloween

By Annie Reuter

Yesterday (Oct. 30), we got a sneak peek at several musicians’ Halloween costumes from the weekend. Today, Jay-Z and Beyoncé trump them all.

Related: Adele, Demi Lovato and More Share Their Best Halloween Looks

At a party held by Kelly Rowland, the power couple came dressed as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim. JAY-Z donned a red leather jacket with a white t-shirt, shades and a walking cane. Beyoncé mirrored Lil’ Kim’s style from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” music video, complete with a curly black wig, white dress shirt, black suspenders and sunglasses.

#JayZ & #Beyonce dressed as #Biggie & #LilKim at #KellyRowland's halloween party last night 👀 #TSRHalloweenWars A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

We look forward to seeing if the couple has more costume fun in mind with their family. In previous years, Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy have dressed up as Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson, while in and the family has portrayed the cast of Coming to America.

Janet and MJ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:39pm PDT

Coming to America🎃 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:15pm PST

Other musicians who got in on the Halloween fun included Usher, Nas and Swizz Beatz.

Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA https://t.co/B3KDB5OYXM —

Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 29, 2017

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Heyyyyyy youuuuu guysssss #goonies #funtimes ⚡️⚡️ Rocky Road ..... 🕺🏽 A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

If you’re not sure, there’s not much time left to decide. Happy Halloween!