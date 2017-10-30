Win Your Way In To The SOLD OUT Alice In Winterland 2017

Alice in Winterland 2017, our holiday concert with JOHN MAYER and MAREN MORRIS December 12 at The Masonic in San Francisco, is SOLD OUT. But we would love for you to be our guest at the show!

HOW TO WIN YOUR WAY IN:

Listen to Alice@97.3 all week (10/30 – 11/3) 9:05 AM, 12:05 PM, and 5:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 into the studio instantly wins a pair of tickets to our sold-out show.

