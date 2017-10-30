Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Win Your Way In To The SOLD OUT Alice In Winterland 2017

Filed Under: Alice in Winterland, Alice In Winterland 2017, John Mayer

Alice in Winterland 2017, our holiday concert with JOHN MAYER and MAREN MORRIS December 12 at The Masonic in San Francisco, is SOLD OUT. But we would love for you to be our guest at the show!

HOW TO WIN YOUR WAY IN:

Listen to Alice@97.3 all week (10/30 – 11/3) 9:05 AM, 12:05 PM, and 5:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 into the studio instantly wins a pair of tickets to our sold-out show.

Alice in Winterland 2017 is sponsored by:

The Bay Club
Events & Adventures
Your Northern California Acura Dealers

MORE ABOUT ALICE IN WINTERLAND: General InfoTicketsJohn MayerMaren MorrisFAQsDirections, Parking, etcRSVP On Facebook#AliceInWinterland

More from Alice In Winterland
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live