Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Reportedly Break Up

Filed Under: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM and SWAROVSKI on September 8, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

By Sarah Carroll

(AMP RADIO) – Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split after 10 months together, according to a report from People magazine.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source said. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

“It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch,” the insider added.

The break up comes not long after Gomez was photographed having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber over the weekend, however, sources say the two pop stars have not rekindled their romance.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live