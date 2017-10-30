Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Kevin Spacey slammed after coming out in statement apologizing for alleged sexual harassment, Paul Newman’s Rolex watch sold for seventeen million dollars at auction, and the newest hot gangbanger mugshot!

7-8am –Charlie Heaton Stranger Things star busted with coke, Simon Cowell opens up about his battle with low-blood pressure after his life-changing fall, Kevin Spacey apologizes to Anthony Rapp after sexual accusation, a Wisconsin man got locked in a walk-in beer cooler but had ‘everything that he needed’, and the best Halloween candies!

8-9am – Julia Roberts goes on Mission District shopping spree for her 50th birthday, a few sports stories involving race, and what fashion men and women hate about each other!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!