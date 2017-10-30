Internet Losing It Over Cheeseburger Emojis

The internet has a new debate raging over what is a correct cheeseburger emoji.

It centers around Google’s emoji that places the cheese under the patty. While many argue that the cheese must go on top of the burger others have chimed in by pointing out that Apple’s emoji also gets it wrong by placing the lettuce under the patty.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Google CEO has chimed in …

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Conventional wisdom has the order bun, lettuce, tomato, cheese, patty, and bun.

That being said, according to Emojipedia.org, most of the companies with emojis get this order wrong.

