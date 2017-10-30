Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Celebrities In Halloween Costumes For 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba attend Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture at Poppy on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Ciroc)
Kelly Sawyer as "Paulie" and Jessica Alba as "Juno" (credit: Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba)

(RADIO ALICE) – Once again, celebrities love to dress up for Halloween. This year is no exception, in fact they’re getting more and more creative and love to celebrate one another. From a questionable Brandi Glanville as a “country singer” to Demi Lovato’s near perfect “Selena Quintanilla,” check out these amazing transformations!

Brandi Glanville

Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are 😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😆😂

Kristen Bell

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

Demi Lovato


Vanessa Hudgens

😍😍😍😍 @austinbutler #freakshow

Nothing better than Halloween decorations, a chai latte, skeleton onesie and mi sister 😍🎃👻

Adele

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️

Also I can't with this hair and make up

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian

Academy Awards 1991

G-Eazy and Halseyb

"gatsby? …what gatsby?" 📸: @elmnt.la

Paris Hilton


Michelle Trachtenberg


Caity Lotz

I don't know what we're supposed to be ❤️🎃

Karlie Kloss


Charlie XCX


Kate Beckinsale

Never mind the bollocks happy Halloween ❤️

Thank you boys @ernestocasillas @chrisgreenehair ❤️

Dina Meyer


Gwyneth Paltrow

🎃

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

