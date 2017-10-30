Facts About Candy Corn For National Candy Corn Day

Today is National Candy Corn Day, so we decided to give you some fast facts about the seasonal candy.
- Created by George Renninger.
- Was originally named “Chicken Feed”.
- Candy corn has 3.57 calories per kernel.
- More than 35 million pounds of candy corn will be produced this year, which is equal to nearly 9 billion pieces – enough to circle the moon nearly four times if laid end-to-end.
- Halloween accounts for 75% of the annual candy corn production.
- A cup of candy corn has fewer calories than a cup of raisins.