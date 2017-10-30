Alice Has Your Tickets To See Maroon 5 In 2018

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 are coming back to the Bay Area in 2018. Maroon 5 Red Pill Blues Tour comes to Oracle Arena on Friday, June 1, 2018. Check out everything Maroon 5 at www.maroon5.com.

WIN TICKETS FROM ALICE BEFORE THE SHOW GOES ON SALE!

Listen all this week to Alice @ 97.3 for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400FM97. Caller 97 into the studio instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5 courtesy of Live Nation.

Maroon 5 tickets go on sale Saturday, November 4th at 10 AM at www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com.