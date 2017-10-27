This Weekend On Alice – The San Francisco Dungeon

This weekend on Alice, win tickets to The San Francisco Dungeon – the Bay Area’s ultimate, interactive Halloween season attraction!
TO WIN, listen EVERY HOUR from 12:05 PM to 4:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins four tickets to experience The San Francisco Dungeon on Fisherman’s Wharf.
THE SAN FRANCISCO DUNGEON AWAITS!
• The 60-minute underground journey through the Bay Area’s murky past is doubling down on thrills this Halloween season by incorporating humanity’s most chilling superstitions into its dark and amusing storylines.
• Unavoidable Friday the 13th-themed tests are scattered throughout the underground attraction forcing guests to:
o See their reflection in broken mirrors
o Open umbrellas causing potential San Francisco rainstorms
o Witness the shadows of lurking black cats
o Walk under ladders
o Contend with other ominous tokens of bad luck
• As guests make their way through 200 years of history at The San Francisco Dungeon, they encounter a full theatrical cast of menacing characters, 360-degree sets, special effects and spooky surprises.
• The attraction also features an underground boat ride and the country’s only underground drop ride, Escape Alcatraz.
• The San Francisco Dungeon is the ultimate live action Halloween destination perfect for groups. It’s hilarious, fun and a little bit scary!
• The recommended age for The San Francisco Dungeon is 10 years and above.
WHEN:
Halloween themed programming runs thru Sunday, Nov. 5
HOURS:
Sunday through Thursday: 11 AM to 7 PM
Friday and Saturday: 10 AM to 8 PM
WHERE:
The San Francisco Dungeon on Fisherman’s Wharf
145 Jefferson Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
SanFrancisco.TheDungeons.com/Halloween