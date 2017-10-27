This Weekend On Alice – The San Francisco Dungeon

This weekend on Alice, win tickets to The San Francisco Dungeon – the Bay Area’s ultimate, interactive Halloween season attraction!

TO WIN, listen EVERY HOUR from 12:05 PM to 4:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins four tickets to experience The San Francisco Dungeon on Fisherman’s Wharf.

THE SAN FRANCISCO DUNGEON AWAITS!

• The 60-minute underground journey through the Bay Area’s murky past is doubling down on thrills this Halloween season by incorporating humanity’s most chilling superstitions into its dark and amusing storylines.

• Unavoidable Friday the 13th-themed tests are scattered throughout the underground attraction forcing guests to:

o See their reflection in broken mirrors

o Open umbrellas causing potential San Francisco rainstorms

o Witness the shadows of lurking black cats

o Walk under ladders

o Contend with other ominous tokens of bad luck

• As guests make their way through 200 years of history at The San Francisco Dungeon, they encounter a full theatrical cast of menacing characters, 360-degree sets, special effects and spooky surprises.

• The attraction also features an underground boat ride and the country’s only underground drop ride, Escape Alcatraz.

• The San Francisco Dungeon is the ultimate live action Halloween destination perfect for groups. It’s hilarious, fun and a little bit scary!

• The recommended age for The San Francisco Dungeon is 10 years and above.

WHEN:

Halloween themed programming runs thru Sunday, Nov. 5

HOURS:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 AM to 7 PM

Friday and Saturday: 10 AM to 8 PM

WHERE:

The San Francisco Dungeon on Fisherman’s Wharf

145 Jefferson Street

San Francisco, CA 94133

SanFrancisco.TheDungeons.com/Halloween