McDonald’s Bringing Back The Dollar Menu In 2018

According to Business Insider, McDonald’s has announced that they are reviving a version of their Dollar Menu starting in 2018.

They revealed the news in a call with investors with items priced at $1, $2, and $3. No news on what items will be on the menu but it is likely to look like the original.

McDonald’s killed the original Dollar Menu back in 2014.

