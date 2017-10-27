Disneyland Resort Launching ‘Pixar Fest’ In 2018

Disney has announced the launch of “Pixar Fest” at the Disneyland Resort on April 13, 2018.

“Pixar Fest” is a limited-time celebration of all things Pixar featuring a new fireworks show called “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” Pixar-themed foods, and Pixar characters roaming the parks.

To kick off each night’s festivities, Buzz Lightyear will be replacing Tinkerbell in the nightly flight over Cinderella’s castle.

Also returning will be the popular “Paint the Night” parade with your favorite Pixar characters from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and Cars, with more Pixar character coming later in the year.

For more details, head over to the Disney Parks BLOG.

