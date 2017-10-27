BAND TOGETHER BAY AREA

A BENEFIT CONCERT

NOVEMBER 9 AT AT&T PARK

TICKETS ON SALE AT 10 AM AT BandTogetherBayArea.org and Ticketmaster.com.

Alice supports Band Together Bay Area, a benefit concert on November 9 at AT&T Park. Dead & Company, Raphael Saadiq, and Rancid, all artists with deep Bay Area roots, will now perform alongside Metallica, Dave Matthews, and G-Eazy, rounding out a stellar and eclectic lineup.

The Band Together Bay Area benefit concert is underwritten by sponsors, with 100% of ticket sales going to an emergency relief fund established by Tipping Point Community and will be directed to the North Bay community foundations, service providers and government partners supporting the low-income communities hit hardest by the fires. The fund aims to address urgent needs, such as temporary housing, food, education and healthcare services, as well as rebuilding efforts. Beneficiaries to date include: Community Foundation Sonoma County, Napa Valley Community Foundation, the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund, Inc. as part of the North Bay Fire Relief Fund established by the Press Democrat and Senator Mike McGuire, Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, among others.

Thank you to the generous Bay Area coalition of business and community leaders supporting North Bay fire storm recovery and rebuilding. In the last 24 hours, nine additional companies have signed on as major event sponsors including Facebook, Gap Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intuit, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Qatalyst Partners, StubHub, TMG Partners and Twitter bringing the total raised to nearly $9 million. They join partners and founding sponsors: Kaiser Permanente, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Salesforce, Google, Jeff and Erica Lawson, Twilio, the San Francisco Giants, Levi Strauss Foundation, Benchmark, Ron Conway, Live Nation and Another Planet Entertainment. For more information visit bandtogetherbayarea.org.



Our Bay Area community is amazing. Alice @ 97.3 sends love and thanks.