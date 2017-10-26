VIDEO: ‘Suburbicon’ And ‘Wonderstruck’ Movie Reviews

Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Our Friend Rudy joins Hooman for reviews of Suburbicon and Wonderstruck.

Suburbicon

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Starring: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac

Directed by: George Clooney

Wonderstruck

The story of a young boy in the Midwest is told simultaneously with a tale about a young girl in New York from fifty years ago as they both seek the same mysterious connection.

Starring: Oakes Fegley, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Millicent Simmonds

Directed by: Todd Haynes

