Starbucks Introduces The Zombie Frappuccino For Halloween

This year, we’ve seen the Unicorn Frapp and the Horchata Frapp but now Starbucks is giving us a special Halloween treat with the Zombie Frappuccino.

The concoction is a “ghastly green body made with Frappuccino® Crème infused with flavors of tart apple and caramel and topped with pink whipped cream ‘brains’ and red mocha drizzle.”

“When brainstorming a new Frappuccino flavor for this Halloween, we started by thinking about a Halloween party and monster mash,” said Jennica Robinson from Starbucks beverage development team in a press release. “We had already invited Frankenstein and vampires to the party, so we came up with another monster that could join the bash.”

Starbucks had previously offered the Franken Frappuccino in 2014 and the Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016 for the Halloween season.

Get the Zombie Frappuccino at participating Starbucks October 26 – 31.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.