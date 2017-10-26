Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 10.26.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.26.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –George H.W. Bush responds after actress accuses him of sexual assault, a message from Vice President Joe Biden and Lady Gaga addressing sexual assault, previously on ‘Survivor'(spoiler), and how to not spoil shows!


7-8am –Regal Cinemas may start charging less for flops—and more for hits, the best and worst of TV shows of the Fall, Emma Stone has a new boyfriend, the new guard dog, and… wiping!


8-9am –Don Lemon gets racist death threats from white nationalists Trump Supporter, “drugs don’t enhance creativity”, according to Nikki Sixx, San Francisco’s Coi is the country’s newest three-Michelin-star restaurant, and the ten best jobs for millennials!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and a movie review with Hooman and Rudy: ‘Wonderstruck’ and ‘Suburbicon’!


