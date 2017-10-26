Michelin Releases Bay Area’s 2018 Stars With Coi Scoring A Coveted 3 Star Rating

The Michelin Guide for 2018 for the Bay Area was released yesterday and we now have the most 3-starred establishment in North America with 7.
Matthew Kirkley Coi became the latest to join the elite list that includes only about 100 restaurants worldwide.
Also joining or upgrading this year are Californios and Single Thread with 2 stars and In Situ, Kenzo, Kinjo, and Rich Table.
Overall, 55 Bay Area restaurants made the cut this year.
Michelin 2018 Bay Area and Wine Country Starred Selections:
Three Stars
Benu, San Francisco
Coi, San Francisco (new)
The French Laundry, Yountville
Manresa, Los Gatos
Quince, San Francisco
The Restaurant at Meadowood, St Helena
Saison, San Francisco
Two Stars
Acquerello, San Francisco
Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Baume, Palo Alto
Californios, San Francisco (new)
Commis, Oakland
Lazy Bear, San Francisco
Single Thread, Healdsburg (new)
One Star
Adega, San Jose
Al’s Place, San Francisco
Aster, San Francisco
Auberge du Soleil, St Helena
Bouchon, Yountville
Campton Place, San Francisco
Chez TJ, Mountain View
Commonwealth, San Francisco
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Forestville
Gary Danko, San Francisco
Hashiri, San Francisco
In Situ, San Francisco (new)
Ju-Ni, San Francisco
Keiko a Nob Hill, San Francisco
Kenzo, Napa (new)
Kin Khao, San Francisco
Kinjo, San Francisco (new)
La Toque, Napa
Lord Stanley, San Francisco
Luce, San Francisco
Madera, Menlo Park
Madrona Manor, Healdsburg
Michael Mina, San Francisco
Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
Mourad, San Francisco
Octavia, San Francisco
Omakase, San Francisco
Plumed Horse, Saratoga
The Progress, San Francisco
Rasa, Burlingame
Rich Table, San Francisco (new)
Sons & Daughters, San Francisco
SPQR, San Francisco
Spruce, San Francisco
State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo
Terra, Napa
Terrapin Creek, Bodega Bay
The Village Pub, Woodside
Wako, San Francisco
Wakuriya, San Mateo
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.