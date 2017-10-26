Astros Stole A Base Now You Get A Free Taco

Taco Bell has been running their “steal a taco” promotion for the last few years during the World Series and NBA Finals.

Last NBA Finals, our Golden State Warriors got the nation a free taco by “stealing” a road game from the Cavs.

Last night, Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base to get us all a free taco (and also contributed to an extra-innings loss for the Dodgers)!

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Get your free Doritos Locos Taco on November 1 from 2 PM – 6 PM at participating Taco Bells.

