Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.25.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Actor Robert Guillaume, best known for his title role in the TV series “Benson,” died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, how often people argue based on each state, and prop 13!

7-8am –Kardashians deal extended through 2020, Kid Rock admits senate run was publicity stunt, Colin Kaepernick reportedly agrees to one million dollar book contract, the delivery system Amazon is trying out, and sandwiches!

8-9am –Fats Domino dies at 89, the internet is losing it lover Lady Gaga’s terrible wax figure, the brother of Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested for child porn, new technique increases chance lucid dreaming, and the irresistible cake at Walmart!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

