Lady Gaga Fans Are Horrified By Wax Figure In Peru

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Musician Lady Gaga poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(The Real) Lady Gaga at the 2010 MTV VMAs (credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(RADIO ALICE) – Lady Gaga’s fans are in an uproar at the latest effigy in the singer’s honor. A wax sculpture of Gaga, on display at an undisclosed wax museum in Lima, Peru is getting bashed on social media for looking nothing like the “Million Reasons” pop star.

The Peruvian wax figure reproduces Gaga’s “meat dress” appearance at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Some have described the wax figure as an “alien cockroach” and as a bad Donatella Versace look-a-like.

Here are some of the tweets with photos of the wax sculpture:

The biggest wax museum, Madame Tussauds has several of their own Lady Gaga’s around the world. Amsterdam, New York, Las Vegas, including here in San Francisco, has a tribute statue of Gaga.

According to EW.com, many fans feel the latest installment in Peru looks more like “American Horror Story and less A Star Is Born“.

