John Mayer Celebrates a Healthy Milestone

(RADIO ALICE) – On Tuesday, John Mayer took to Twitter to publicly announce he accomplished a year of sobriety from alcohol. It’s been 365 days since he had a drink.

The 40-year-old musician tweeted “One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment.”

I post this because I want people to know that “that’s enough for now” is on the menu, so to speak. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 24, 2017

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Mayer says:

I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably…. Drinking is a f–ing con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. ‘I said two, now it’s three, now we’re at four?’

He says he’s “never had a serious issue with it,” but felt that it was time to take a break. “There’s never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.”

