Ewan McGregor Reportedly Splits From Wife

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Production designer Eve Mavrakis (L) and actor Ewan McGregor attend FX Network 2017 All-Star Upfront at SVA Theater on April 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
Eve Mavrakis and Ewan McGregor (credit: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) – Ewan McGregor and his wife, Eve Mavrakis, have reportedly split after 22 years of marriage. The couple have four children together.

People reports that the Star Wars actor and Mavrakis have been separated since May. Over the weekend, The Sun published photos of McGregor and his “Fargo” co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, kissing in London.

Winstead and her husband Riley Stears announced their breakup in May, after being married for seven years. At the time, Winstead said the split was amicable.

“We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day,” Wintead wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that included a photo of herself kissing Stears on the cheek. “We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

McGregor and Mavrakis, a production designer, married in 1995.

