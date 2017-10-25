Bay Area Restaurants Team Up For ChefsGiving To Benefit Wildfire Relief

Many of the best eateries in the Bay Area and beyond are banding together to help the wildfire victims of Northern California.
Resaurants will feature special ChefsGiving menu, menu item, or special event the week of November 13 – 19, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund and Restaurants Care.
In addition to individual restaurants, there is also a ChefsGiving Gala on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco.
The final ChefsGiving event is a fundraiser at San Francisco’s iconic Ferry Building Marketplace, featuring tastes from 50 wineries from across the country and around the world, coming out to support their friends and colleagues in the North Bay. Bites will be provided by Ferry Building restaurants and chefs. The gala includes a welcome cocktail from San Francisco’s leading bartenders, a raffle you won’t want to miss, and much more.
Their goal is to raise at least $1 million for wildfire relief.
Participating Restaurants (as of 10/25):
4505 Burgers and BBQ
‘āina
Alexander’s Steakhouse
Aquitane
Atelier Crenn
barbacco
Barranco
Black Bark BBQ
Bluestem Brasserie
Cable 55
Cafe Claude
Cafe de la Presse
Canela
City Counter
Cityscape
Copita
Craftsman & Wolves
CRU
Desco
Donato &co.
Donato Enoteca
Dumpling Time
E & O Asian Kitchen
El Paseo
Foreign Cinema
Gaspar Brasserie
Gitane Restaurant and Bar
Hakkasan
Half Moon Bay Brewing Company
High Treason
Hops and Hominy
La Costanera
La Folie
La Marcha
Left Bank
Live Sushi Bar
Manresa
Marlowe
Maven
Media Noche
Mourad
MY China
Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio
Namu Gaji
Namu Stonepot
Navio at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
New Delhi Restaurant
Okane
One Market
Outerlands
Pacific Catch
Park Cafe Group
Park Tavern
Perbacco
Perry’s
Pesce e Riso
Petit Crenn
Piperade
Poggio
Robin
ROOH
Shakewell
Slanted Door
Souvla
Steins Beer Garden
Tacolicious
Tai Chi Jianbing
The Grill at Meadowood
The Ramp
The Restaurant at CIA Copia
The Restaurant at Wente Vineyards
The Riddler
The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
Tosca
Tratto
Urban Tavern
Valette
Zazu Kitchen + Farm
For more details or to make a donation go to chefsgiving.wpengine.com.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.