Bay Area Restaurants Team Up For ChefsGiving To Benefit Wildfire Relief

Many of the best eateries in the Bay Area and beyond are banding together to help the wildfire victims of Northern California.

Resaurants will feature special ChefsGiving menu, menu item, or special event the week of November 13 – 19, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund and Restaurants Care.

In addition to individual restaurants, there is also a ChefsGiving Gala on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco.

The final ChefsGiving event is a fundraiser at San Francisco’s iconic Ferry Building Marketplace, featuring tastes from 50 wineries from across the country and around the world, coming out to support their friends and colleagues in the North Bay. Bites will be provided by Ferry Building restaurants and chefs. The gala includes a welcome cocktail from San Francisco’s leading bartenders, a raffle you won’t want to miss, and much more.

Their goal is to raise at least $1 million for wildfire relief.

Participating Restaurants (as of 10/25):

4505 Burgers and BBQ

‘āina

Alexander’s Steakhouse

Aquitane

Atelier Crenn

barbacco

Barranco

Black Bark BBQ

Bluestem Brasserie

Cable 55

Cafe Claude

Cafe de la Presse

Canela

City Counter

Cityscape

Copita

Craftsman & Wolves

CRU

Desco

Donato &co.

Donato Enoteca

Dumpling Time

E & O Asian Kitchen

El Paseo

Foreign Cinema

Gaspar Brasserie

Gitane Restaurant and Bar

Hakkasan

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company

High Treason

Hops and Hominy

La Costanera

La Folie

La Marcha

Left Bank

Live Sushi Bar

Manresa

Marlowe

Maven

Media Noche

Mourad

MY China

Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio

Namu Gaji

Namu Stonepot

Navio at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

New Delhi Restaurant

Okane

One Market

Outerlands

Pacific Catch

Park Cafe Group

Park Tavern

Perbacco

Perry’s

Pesce e Riso

Petit Crenn

Piperade

Poggio

Robin

ROOH

Shakewell

Slanted Door

Souvla

Steins Beer Garden

Tacolicious

Tai Chi Jianbing

The Grill at Meadowood

The Ramp

The Restaurant at CIA Copia

The Restaurant at Wente Vineyards

The Riddler

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Tosca

Tratto

Urban Tavern

Valette

Zazu Kitchen + Farm

For more details or to make a donation go to chefsgiving.wpengine.com.

