WATCH: ‘Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built’ First Trailer

The first trailer for 2018’s psychological horror Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built has been released.

The film stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester and Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Zero Dark Thirty).

The film was shot on location in San Jose at the Winchester Mystery House and in Australia.

Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…

It will be released in theaters on February 2, 2018.

