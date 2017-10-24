Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!

Whole Foods Testing Mac & Cheese Bar

Filed Under: Whole Foods Market
Mac & Cheese Bar
(Courtesy of Whole Foods)

Your trip to Whole Foods could soon feature a trip to the Mac & Cheese Bar.

According to the Denver Post, the grocery chain is testing a 6-foot long gourmet Mac & Cheese bar at their latest location in Denver, Colorado.

The bar features several different kinds of mac & cheese, including pulled pork, roasted tomato, vegan, and classic varieties of the comfort food. You can mix and match ingredients for $9.99 per pound.

No word fromWhole Foods Market on if they are going to roll out the Mac & Cheese bar at their locations to compliment their other prepared food items.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

