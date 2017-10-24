Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –More on all the sexual harassment allegations, Marilyn Manson founding guitarist Daisy Berkowitz dead at 49, Billy Joel welcomes third daughter Remy Anne, the new Star Wars, a man gets a fined for singing, and the worst taste in the world!

7-8am –Taylor Swift’s estates, Kylie Jenner bought Charlie Sheen’s old house, Tyrese’s daughter ‘Mortified’ after he flies banner over her school, the World Series starts today, stereotypes on dates, and etiquette when invited to dinner at somebody’s house!

8-9am –The incredible Scott Capurro joins the show, Faye Dunaway flips out over three thousand dollar bill at salon, driving down the street lubed up in vaseline, a few fast facts, and how your commute relates to your salary!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

