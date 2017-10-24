P.F. Chang’s Giving Free Sushi For One Day Only

Thursday, October 26th is P.F. Chang’s second annual Free Sushi Day.
212 restaurants will give a free Spicey Tuna Roll or a California roll for each customer with no purchase necessary.
The offer is for dine-in only and no substitutions, so don’t look for it on third-party delivery services like DooorDash or Postmates.
Sorry Corte Madera, but your P.F. Chang’s is not participating in Free Sushi Day.
Get all the details at www.freesushiday.com.
Emeryville
5633 Bay St.
Emeryville, CA 94608
(510) 879-0990
Fremont
Pacific Commons
43316 Christy St.
Fremont, CA 94538
(510)657-1400
Oakridge Mall
925 Blossom Hill Rd. #1515
San Jose, CA 95123
(408) 960-2940
Palo Alto
Stanford Shopping Center
900 Stanford Shopping Center Bldg. W
Palo Alto, CA 94304
(650) 330-1782
Pleasanton
Stoneridge Mall
1330 Stoneridge Mall Rd.
Pleasanton, CA 94588
(925) 224-9916
Sunnyvale
The Cherry Orchard
390 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
(408) 991-9078
Walnut Creek
Broadway Plaza
1205 Broadway Plaza
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 979-9070
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.