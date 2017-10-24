High School Senior Creates Rihanna Inspired Homecoming Proposal

By Scott T. Sterling

Rihanna has captivated the makeup industry with Fenty Beauty. The wildly popular breakout cosmetics line with myriad color shades has become an immediate hit with users, selling out in stores around the world.

A savvy California high school senior utilized Rihanna’s makeup line to ask his girlfriend to the homecoming dance with glowing results.

Seventeen-year-old Francisco Avena of St. Paul High School in Santa Fe Springs, California, surprised his sixteen-year-old girlfriend, Jacqueline Calderon, with a Fenty Beauty-inspired proposal to their upcoming homecoming dance.

Avena fashioned a Fenty-shaped sign emblazoned with “Will you be my Trophy Wife at HOCO?” along with a Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Killawat highlighter.

“HOCO is a glow. He knows me so well,” Calderon posted on Instagram.

“He involved Fenty because he knows that I love makeup,” Calderon told Radio.com. “Yes, I was very surprised.”

“Yes, we hope Rhianna sees the proposal,” she continued. “We were both super surprised to hear that the proposal was going viral. It was crazy!”

Check out the proposal, and a few shots of the happy couple from homecoming below.

Hoco is aGLOW❤️✨ he knows me so well😻😻 #fentybeauty A post shared by Jacqueline🌼 (@jacbaaaby) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT