Alice In Winterland 2017: Maren Morris

Taking the stage at Alice in Winterland 2017 is Maren Morris!

Hometown:

Arlington, TX

Around The Web:

Official Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

About Maren Morris:

Twenty-seven-year-old Columbia Nashville singer/songwriter Maren Morris has quickly established herself with vocal styling’s that reflect her country, folk and pop influences. Armed with sheer talent, honest lyrics and a completely magnetic presence, Morris’ label-debut album, the GOLD-certified HERO, released via Columbia Nashville on June 3, 2016. One week after it was available, HERO entered the Billboard Country Albums chart at No. 1 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, which spans across all genres. With this, the Arlington, Texas native became the first artist in the history of Columbia Nashville to open at No. 1 on theBillboard Country Charts with a debut album in the Soundscan era. Morris’ debut single from HERO, “My Church,” set a record at Country radio by having the most chart reporting stations to play a debut single by a country artist with 107 stations the week it hit the airwaves in addition to being certified PLATINUM by the RIAA.

Later in 2016 Morris tied for the most nominations with FIVE at the 50Annual CMA Awards, including Album of the Year (HERO),FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR, SINGLE OF THE YEAR(“My Church”), SONG OF THE YEAR (“My Church”) and NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR which she won, marking her first CMA Award. She was tapped by Billboard Magazine to receive the Billboard ‘BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST’ Award at the 11annualBillboard Women in Music Gala as well as being awarded the Breakthrough Artist Award by the Music Business Association at Music Biz 2017.

Kicking off 2017 Morris took home the GRAMMY for BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE for “My Church” at the 59thAnnual GRAMMY Awards in addition to having the most nominations for a Country music artist with FOUR to her credit including BEST NEW ARTIST, BEST COUNTRY ALBUM (HERO) and BEST COUNTRY SONG (“My Church”). She received SIX nominations for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards including FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR, NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR which she took home the trophy for, ALBUM OF THE YEAR (as artist and producer) forHERO, and SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (as artist and producer) for “My Church.” Morris was also named Radio Disney’s BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Morris has appeared on Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America, NBC’s Today, CBS Sunday Morning, ELLEN, NBC’s The Voice, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Talk, Chelsea, NCIS: New Orleans, Sprout’s Sunny Side Up, the 50th Annual CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards and the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Morris recently wrapped the first leg of her first-ever, SOLD OUT, headlining tour, The HERO Tour 2017, with the second leg to continue this fall.